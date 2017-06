May 23 Yuma Energy Inc:

* Yuma Energy Inc announces the sale of certain non-core oil and gas properties for $5.5 million and the reaffirmation of the company's borrowing base under its credit facility

* Yuma Energy - upon closing of sale of certain oil and gas properties known as El Halcón property, borrowing base was adjusted for sale to $40.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: