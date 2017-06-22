June 22 Yume Inc:

* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share

* Yume Inc - is reiterating its previous guidance calling for adjusted ebitda in range of $3.5 million to $6.0 million in current quarter ending June 30, 2017