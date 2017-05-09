BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Yume Inc
* Yume reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $36.5 million
* Yume Inc says for Q2 of 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA in range of $3.5 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia