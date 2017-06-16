BRIEF-Hakim Unique Internet unit to acquire 6.7 pct stake in Hangzhou-based investment co
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan
June 16 Yunbo Digital Synergy Group Ltd :
* Loss for year attributable HK$39.6 million versus loss of HK$4.3 million
* For year ended 31 March 2017, group's revenue had amounted to about HK$28.6 million, down 91 percent
* Board of directors does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
