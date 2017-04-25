April 25 YUNDA Holding Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 27 percent to 55 percent, or to be 673.5 million yuan to 822.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (530.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8AiKuM

