UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 YUNDA Holding Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 35.4 percent y/y at 278.9 million yuan ($40.51 million)
* Says it aims to raise up to 4.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pdaYGN; bit.ly/2p9w1YL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8844 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources