BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust
March 20 Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 181.56 billion won contract with Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to provide medicine


* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
To issue NCDs worth up to 6 billion rupees