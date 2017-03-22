March 22 Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd

* Says shareholder changes in Yunnan Baiyao Holdings after Newhuadu Industrial Group's investment

* Says Yunnan Baiyao Holdings offers to buy 609.0 million shares in the company at 64.98 yuan ($9.44) per share in cash for up to 39.6 billion yuan

* Says controlling shareholder's tender offer does not intend to end floating status of the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nd2ZYB; bit.ly/2n7aUoS

