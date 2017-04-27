April 27 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 20 percent, or to be 157.1 million yuan to 235.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (196.3 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kwA6wG

