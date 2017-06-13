UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
June 13 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Says co wins a bid worth 186.2 million yuan for an information application system development project for Xinjiang Bank
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce