BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to invest 30 million yuan to set up a technology JV with partners and will own 30 percent stake in it
* Says JV will be the operation platform for the smart city project in Qujing city
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
