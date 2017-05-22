BRIEF-Dreamscape Networks says acquired Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
May 22Yunnan Nantian Electronics Information Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 30 million yuan to set up a Yunnan-based technology co with partners
* Says it will hold 30 percent stake in the technology co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/drJYzP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Asx alert-DN8 acquires Vodien and reaffirms earnings forecast-DN8.AX
* Says unauthorized access happened and user's account in smart phone game was sold
June 22 UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd