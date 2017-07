July 26 (Reuters) - Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd

* Says it scraps share private placement due to changes in regulations

* Says it plans to set up investment fund for 700 million yuan ($103.63 million) with partners

* Says it plans to set up unit for 100 million yuan in Shenzhen

