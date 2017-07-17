BRIEF-Yuuzoo Corp comments on recent articles in Business Times

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Yuuzoo Corporation Limited
* Announcement In Relation To Recent Artciles In Business Times
* notes "inaccurate statements" and claims made in articles published in bt have been picked up by other media
* Company also notes that share price of company in meantime has declined
* Company believes decline in share price can be linked to inaccurate statements and claims made in articles
* decided to appoint an independent third party to investigate claims and statements
* executive chairman of co has informed board that for duration of independent review he will step down from his executive position