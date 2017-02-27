BRIEF-Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
Feb 27 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited:
* Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer, Raul Ikonen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 31