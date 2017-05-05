BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology's unit completes acquisition in Shenzhen-based electronics firm
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
May 5 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited-
* Response To Business Times Article "Former Execs Dispute Yuuzoo's Breach Of Contract Claims"
* Out of 9 former executives listed in business times article as having left company, only 2 left company because they did not wish to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.