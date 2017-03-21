UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd
* Yuvraaj hygiene products ltd - gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to 93.3 million rupees
* Yuvraaj hygiene products ltd - gets members' nod to offer, issue and allot 24.1 million warrants to proposed allottee on preferential basis Source text: bit.ly/2nhKwuC Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources