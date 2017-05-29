May 29 Yuxing Infotech Investment Holdings Ltd

* Proposed Issue Of HK$504 mln 6 pct secured Convertible Bonds Due 2018

* Based on initial conversion price of HK$1.4 per conversion share a maximum number of 360 mln conversion shares may be allotted and issued

* Gross proceeds from issue of convertible bonds will be about HK$504.0 million

* Net proceeds will be used to fund construction of an internet data center of group and for general working capital purposes