May 16 YY Inc:

* YY Inc says entered into a definitive shares subscription agreement for a US$75 million series a equity funding round for Huya Inc

* YY Inc-series A round led by China Ping an insurance overseas (holdings) limited,with participation from Banyan Partners, Engage Capital, Morningside

* YY Inc - following completion of series a equity funding, YY will maintain majority ownership of Huya