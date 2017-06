May 31 Z-obee Holdings Ltd

* Fy revenue $23.0 million versus $12.7 million

* Fy profit attributable us$1.4 million versus us$374,467

* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017

* Directors have concluded that group and company are able to continue as a going concern