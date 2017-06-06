June 6 Zafgen Inc:

* Zafgen to present two late-breaking abstracts for zgn-1061 at the american diabetes association 77th scientific sessions

* Preclinical abstract will present results for zgn-1061 on glycemic control, weight loss and safety profile

* Clinical abstract will provide full data set from zgn-1061 phase 1 clinical trial