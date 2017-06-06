BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Zafgen Inc:
* Zafgen to present two late-breaking abstracts for zgn-1061 at the american diabetes association 77th scientific sessions
* Preclinical abstract will present results for zgn-1061 on glycemic control, weight loss and safety profile
Clinical abstract will provide full data set from zgn-1061 phase 1 clinical trial
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)