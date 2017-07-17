FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zagg says co, Keybank Zions Bank, lenders entered into third amendment agreement which amends original credit, security agreement of March 3, 2016
July 17, 2017 / 8:18 PM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Zagg says co, Keybank Zions Bank, lenders entered into third amendment agreement which amends original credit, security agreement of March 3, 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Zagg Inc

* Zagg says on July 17, co, Keybank Zions Bank, lenders entered into third amendment agreement which amends original credit, security agreement of March 3, 2016

* Zagg Inc - Increase maximum revolving amount from $85.0 million to $135.0 million from July 17, 2017 to December 31, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Zagg Inc - In connection with amendment, company also entered into replacement revolving credit notes with each of lenders

* Zagg Inc - Increase maximum revolving amount from $85.0 million to $100.0 million from June 1, 2018 forward

* Zagg Inc Says -Increase maximum revolving amount, as defined in credit agreement, from $85.0 million to $110.0 million from January 1, 2018 to May 31, 2018

* Amendment increases letter of credit commitment, as defined in credit agreement, from $7.5 million to an aggregate amount of $40.0 million

* Zagg Inc - Increase borrowing base, as defined in credit agreement, on a seasonal basis between August 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017 by $15.0 million Source text: [bit.ly/2tyOKxf] Further company coverage:

