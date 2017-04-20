Italy - Factors to watch on June 15
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
April 20 Mobile Telecommunications Company Saudi Arabia:
* Reduces its accumulated deficit by 0.78% from 2.27 billion riyals in December 2016, to 2.23 billion riyals as of Q1 2017
* Accumulated deficit due to difficult market conditions in telecom sector, large debt servicing burden, high amortization expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.250044 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.000354 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 19