March 13 Zapf Creation AG:

* Revenues in 2016 will be significantly increased to 55.1 million euros for Zapf Creation AG

* FY net profit for Zapf Creation AG exceeds last year 2015 figure (7.0 million euros) and is expected to reach 8.2 million euros

* At group level, FY 2016 revenues are expected to reach 69.9 million euros ($74.57 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)