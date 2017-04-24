BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd:
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd announces board of directors changes
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - Kyle Kitagawa, who currently serves on Zargon's board, has agreed to take on chairman of board
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - K. James Harrison does not intend to stand for reelection for Zargon board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group