March 15 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd
* Zargon oil & gas ltd. Provides 2016 fourth quarter and
full year financial results
* Zargon oil & gas ltd - zargon's q4 2016 production volumes
averaged 2,449 barrels of oil equivalent per day which was two
percent lower
* Zargon oil & gas ltd- 2017 capital budget has been set at
$7.8 million
* Zargon oil & gas ltd says projected to maintain production
at stable 2017 guidance levels of 2,500 barrels of oil
equivalent per day
* Says zargon will continue with its strategic alternatives
process
* Zargon oil & gas ltd - qtrly net loss $0.58 per share
