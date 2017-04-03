UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Zavolzhsky Engine Plant
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.23 billion roubles ($21.84 million) versus 1.14 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 net profit to RAS of 1.4 million roubles versus 170,000 roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2n3ShFm Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.3209 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources