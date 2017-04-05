BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Zayo Group Holdings Inc
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc upsizes and prices $550 million senior notes offering
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - priced its previously announced private offering of its 5.750% senior notes due 2027
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - upsized offering from $500 million to $550 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters