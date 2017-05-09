BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Zayo Group Holdings Inc
* Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. reports financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $550.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $555.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia