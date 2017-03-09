March 8 ZCL Composites Inc

* ZCL composites reports Q4 and fiscal 2016 record financial results, special dividend and a 50% increase in quarterly dividend

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.19

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to C$46.6 million

* ZCL's board has decided to substantially increase its distribution to shareholders through two initiatives

* Backlog was $35.6 million as at December 31, 2016, compared to $38.5 million a year earlier.

* Says 50 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share

* Says one-time special dividend of $0.65 per share

* Confident that revenue for 2017 will be higher than 2016

* ZCL Composites Inc- remain confident in 10/10/10 plan of delivering 10% compound annual growth rates in revenues, earnings, and dividend payout for 2017