UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 9 Zeal Network SE:
* Adjustment of guidance due to prize pay-out
* Player has won a prize of approximately 15 million euros ($15.87 million)
* Total operating performance and EBIT in current fiscal year 2017 will therefore be impacted by 15 million euros
* Assuming normal course of business in remaining reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2017 from 145-155 million to 130-140 million euros and EBIT guidance from 30-40 million euros to 15-25 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources