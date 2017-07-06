BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 Zealand Pharma A/S:
* Zealand Pharma a/s files for u.s. Ipo of up to $86.3 million - sec filing
* Zealand Pharma says it has applied to list the ads on Nasdaq under the symbol "zlnd"
* Zealand Pharma says Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are underwriters to the IPO Source text (bit.ly/2tvBYkL) Further company coverage:
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing