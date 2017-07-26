FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces comprehensive debt restructuring
July 26, 2017 / 11:33 PM / 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Zebra Technologies announces comprehensive debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Zebra Technologies Corp

* Zebra technologies announces comprehensive debt restructuring

* Reprices and reduces balance on $1.4 billion term loan B

* Establishes new $687.5 million senior secured term loan A; increases revolving credit facility capacity to $500 million

* Plans to redeem $1.05 billion of 7.25% senior notes by year-end 2017

* Zebra Technologies Corp - As a result of debt restructuring plan, company expects to incur about $72 million of redemption costs and transaction fees

* Zebra Technologies Corp - Also expects to incur approximately $18 million of non-cash accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

