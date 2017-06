Feb 23 Zebra Technologies Corp:

* Zebra Technologies announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.93

* Q4 earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $942 million versus I/B/E/S view $931.2 million

* Zebra Technologies Corp - on track to exceed two-year debt paydown target of $650 million

* Zebra Technologies Corp - expects low-single digit organic net sales growth for full year 2017

* Zebra Technologies Corp - for full year 2017, company expects to make debt principal payments totaling at least $300 million

* Zebra Technologies - expects Q1 adjusted net sales to change approximately -2% to +1% from adjusted net sales of $852 million in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $847.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: