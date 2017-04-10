April 10 Zeder Investments Ltd:

* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share

* Dividend up 22.2 pct to 11 cents per share

* Sotp value up 23.1 pct to r8.53 per share as at 28 february 2017