April 5 Zeder Investments Ltd:

* Sees FY recurring headline earnings per share between 42.2 cents and 43.0 cents, or between 0.5 pct lower or 1.4 pct higher

* Sees FY headline loss per share between 47.0-48.0 cents, versus HEPS of 36.5 cents reported year ago