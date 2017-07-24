FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :

* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 3.32 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 16.41 billion rupees versus 16.45 billion rupees

* Approved allotment of 3.9 million non convertible preferance shares to shareholders of Reliance Big Broadcasting, Big Magic Source text: (bit.ly/2urQxpT) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.