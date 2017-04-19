BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 ZEELAND FAMILY OYJ
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA EUR 0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SEES REVENUE TO RISE IN 2017
* EXPECTS OPERATING PROFIT OF EUR 0.6 MILLION- 1.0 MILLION IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paula Lotterhoff)
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.