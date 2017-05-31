BRIEF-Regeneron details royalty agreement with Novartis for canakinumab
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
May 31 ZEHNDER GROUP AG:
* THE ZEHNDER GROUP INTERRUPTS THEIR PRODUCTION IN MANISA (TURKEY) WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
* THE REASON FOR THE INTERRUPTION IS THE RECENT OCCURRENCE OF EARTHQUAKES AND THE RELATED ASSESSMENT OF THE SAFETY OF THE PRODUCTION BUILDING Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.