BRIEF-Thermo Fisher expands access to genome editing with workshop
Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop
April 19 Zelda Therapeutics Ltd
* Zelda Therapeutics will partner with Chilean non-profit group Fundación Daya
* Partnership expanding its Chilean clinical trial programme to include Autism as well as Insomnia and Eczema
Zelda expects trial will commence in second half of 2017
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults