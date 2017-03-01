March 1 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc:

* Zeltiq announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $105.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.4 million

* Company is no longer providing 2017 financial guidance

* Will also not be hosting a Q4 conference call, due to definitive agreement to be acquired by Allergan

* Qtrly net income per share $0.25

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S