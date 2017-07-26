FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 hours ago
BRIEF-Zenitas Healthcare acquires Dimple Group
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 26, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Zenitas Healthcare acquires Dimple Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Zenitas Healthcare Ltd

* Announces that it has acquired 100% of dimple group

* Zenitas reaffirms prospectus pro forma forecast ebitda of $6.6m for Fy17. Post transaction, pro forma FY17 ebitda would increase to $11.8m

* Transaction funded via $10.7 mln of cash and bank debt and $2.7 mln of zenitas scrip

* Deal highly accretive to zenitas eps, with pro forma fy17 eps accretion of 22% after non- controlling interests and pre-synergy benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.