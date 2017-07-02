BRIEF-Shark Mitigation Systems announce a manufacturing license agreement with Boardlams
* Announce a manufacturing license agreement with southern californian production company, Boardlams
July 3 Zenitas Healthcare Ltd:
* Reaffirms prospectus pro forma forecast EBITDA of $6.6 mln for FY17
* It has become a joint shareholder in home care business of Nextt Care
* Merus Labs International Inc and Norgine B.V. receive Spanish anti-trust approval of proposed arrangement
* Confirms that Bain Capital and Cinven are considering to apply for an exemption from one-year exclusion period for the submission of a renewed voluntary public takeover offer