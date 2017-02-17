Feb 17 Zenitel NV:

* FY revenue 63.5 million euros ($67.7 million) versus 66.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 4.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* FY net profit from continuing operations was 2.6 million euros, against 2.2 million euros last year.

* Although there are indications of increased investments in the oil and gas industry because of the higher oil prices, we remain prudent, believing that the global economic environment remains uncertain in 2017