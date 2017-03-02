March 2 Zenotech Laboratories Ltd

Says winding up of Zenotech Laboratories Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Source text: [The Board of Directors of Zenotech Laboratories Limited (the Company) today has approved by way of resolution by circulation, the winding up of Zenotech Laboratories Nigeria Limited, Nigeria, the subsidiary of the Company and has authorised the management to take appropriate actions for initiating the process of winding up of the subsidiary.]