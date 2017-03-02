BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Zenotech Laboratories Ltd
* Says winding up of Zenotech Laboratories Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Source text: [The Board of Directors of Zenotech Laboratories Limited (the Company) today has approved by way of resolution by circulation, the winding up of Zenotech Laboratories Nigeria Limited, Nigeria, the subsidiary of the Company and has authorised the management to take appropriate actions for initiating the process of winding up of the subsidiary.] Further company coverage:
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: