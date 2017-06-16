June 16 Zeria Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding

* Says share repurchase price at up to 3.6 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from June 19 to Nov. 2

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fqgHZD

