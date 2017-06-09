June 9 ZETADISPLAY AB

* AQUIRES FINNISH SEASAM CONTINUING ITS JOURNEY TOWARDS BECOMING A LEADING SUPPLIER OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE IN EUROPE

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEASAM OY, SECOND LARGEST SUPPLIER OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE IN FINLAND

* SEASAM EXPECTED TO DEMONSTRATE STRONG GROWTH AND CONTRIBUTE TO INCREASED PROFITABILITY DURING YEAR AS COMPARED WITH 2016

* ZETADISPLAY AB - ACQUISITION IS BEING FINANCED THROUGH NEW LOANS IN AMOUNT OF MSEK 29.3, A NOTE ISSUED BY SELLERS IN AMOUNT OF MSEK 9.8, AND MSEK 4.9 FORM OF NEWLY-ISSUED COMMON SHARES IN ZETADISPLAY.

* ZETADISPLAY IS ACQUIRING ALL OF SHARES IN SEASAM OY FOR A FIXED PURCHASE PRICE OF MSEK 43.9. NO SUPPLEMENTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS PAYABLE