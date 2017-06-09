BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 ZETADISPLAY AB
* AQUIRES FINNISH SEASAM CONTINUING ITS JOURNEY TOWARDS BECOMING A LEADING SUPPLIER OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE IN EUROPE
* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEASAM OY, SECOND LARGEST SUPPLIER OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE IN FINLAND
* ACQUISITION IS BEING FINANCED THROUGH NEW LOANS IN AMOUNT OF MSEK 29.3, A NOTE ISSUED BY SELLERS IN AMOUNT OF MSEK 9.8, AND MSEK 4.9 FORM OF NEWLY-ISSUED COMMON SHARES
* SEASAM EXPECTED TO DEMONSTRATE STRONG GROWTH AND CONTRIBUTE TO INCREASED PROFITABILITY DURING YEAR AS COMPARED WITH 2016
* SEASAM EXPECTED TO DEMONSTRATE STRONG GROWTH AND CONTRIBUTE TO INCREASED PROFITABILITY DURING YEAR AS COMPARED WITH 2016
* ZETADISPLAY IS ACQUIRING ALL OF SHARES IN SEASAM OY FOR A FIXED PURCHASE PRICE OF MSEK 43.9. NO SUPPLEMENTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS PAYABLE
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment