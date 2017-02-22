BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Zetadisplay:
* Announces the following financial targets:
* EBIT margin will exceed 15 pct not later than 2020
* Annual growth will average 25 pct, organic and through acquisitions
* Sales will exceed 350 million Swedish crowns ($38.91 million) in 2020
* Dividend shall equal at least 25 pct of the company's profits after tax, taking into consideration company's financial position and equity ratio
* Will aim to maintain an equity ratio which is not less than 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9949 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07