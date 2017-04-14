April 14Zhang Jia Jie Tourism Group Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 441.5 percent to 467.3 percent, or to be 10.5 million yuan to 11 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 1.9 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is received deposit-refund of state owned land use right

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ALwxc9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)