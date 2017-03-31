BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31 Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it expects q1 net profit to rise 50-60 percent y/y versus net profit of 146.6 million yuan ($21.28 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oFRoPH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8902 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)